Fire Razes Homes in Philippines

A deadly fire broke out on the morning of August 5, 2017, in the Agdao section of Davao City, located on the coast of Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines. News reports indicate that one person was killed, approximately 100 were displaced, and 37 homes were burnt to the ground. Firefighters were finally able get the blaze under control by the early evening.

Although there were no casualties among Jehovah’s Witnesses, the homes where 13 families were living sustained major fire damage, affecting 29 individuals. The victims displaced by the fire have been accommodated in the residences of fellow Witnesses. The branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Manila appointed a disaster relief committee to coordinate the distribution of relief supplies.

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses facilitates disaster relief efforts from their world headquarters, using funds donated to the Witnesses’ global ministry work.

