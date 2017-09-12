Philippines Rocked by Two Tropical Storms

Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes as two deadly tropical storms, Kai-tak (known locally as Urduja) and Tembin (known locally as Vinta), caused flooding and mudslides in the Philippines at the close of December.

The storms damaged two Kingdom Halls and six private homes owned by Jehovah’s Witnesses, and 281 families had to evacuate. We are saddened to report that, in Lanao del Norte, one 24-year-old sister drowned in floodwaters.

Basic relief supplies have been provided by fellow Witnesses in the local area. Representatives of the Philippines branch office are preparing to visit the affected area to assess further the needs of the brothers and to provide spiritual and emotional support.

Our hearts go out to all those who are affected and suffered loss. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to provide comfort and practical help through his spirit and organization as the recovery work moves forward.—Psalm 9:9; Isaiah 51:12.

