Peru: Ongoing Floods and Landslides

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding and landslides in 24 out of 25 regions of Peru, and reports indicate that these conditions are expected to continue. The country has received 10 times the normal amount of precipitation during its rainy season (December to March). Jehovah’s Witnesses are assisting their fellow members, as well as other victims of the disaster.

Over 530 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been damaged by the floods, as well as 6 places of worship (Kingdom Halls). Reports indicate that in the town of Huarmey, located 288 kilometers (approximately 179 mi) from Lima, floodwaters have stranded many Witnesses on the roofs of their homes.

The Peru branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses set up eight disaster relief committees to care for the Witnesses in the affected areas, including the 12 regions where the government has declared a state of emergency. The relief committees have already supplied 22 tons of food and over 22,000 liters (6,000 gal) of drinking water to victims. Another 48 tons of food and over 9,000 liters (2,400 gal) of drinking water will be sent in the coming weeks. Hundreds of Witnesses in Peru have volunteered to help with cleanup and repair work.

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses facilitates disaster relief efforts from their world headquarters, using funds donated to the Witnesses’ global ministry work.

