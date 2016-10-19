Destructive Hurricane Slams Central America

On November 23, 2016, Hurricane Otto brought heavy rains, flooding, and destructive landslides in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama, causing thousands to evacuate. Initial reports indicate that no Jehovah’s Witnesses were killed or injured in Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Sadly, in Panama, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses was injured, and one Witness couple died in a landslide. The Witnesses have arranged to provide pastoral and practical aid to those affected by the disaster.

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses, operating from their world headquarters in New York, is monitoring the situation closely. As needed, they will authorize disaster relief committees in the region to use funds that have been donated to their global ministry work.

