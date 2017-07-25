Heavy Rainfall in Nigeria

Extreme rains in southwest Nigeria from July 6 through July 12, 2017, caused flooding in the states of Lagos, Niger, and Oyo. News reports indicate that at least 18 people have died as a result.

The branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria has confirmed that none of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been killed or injured during this disaster, though four were displaced. Additionally, two of the Witnesses’ homes sustained damage and another one was destroyed. Witnesses in Nigeria are providing relief aid to their fellow worshippers as well as their non-Witness neighbors, a number of whom also were displaced or lost homes.

