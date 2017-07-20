Floods and Landslides Devastate Nepal

Heavy monsoon rains led to floods and landslides in Nepal, displacing thousands of people and killing more than 140. The flooding damaged highways and power lines, hampering relief efforts.

The branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Japan, which also coordinates the Witnesses’ activities in Nepal, reports that no Witnesses were injured or killed in the incident. However, at least four Witness families were forced to evacuate from their homes, which were damaged by the floodwaters. Local Witnesses have been caring for their fellow members who were displaced.

