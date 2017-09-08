Tropical Storm Lidia Hits Mexico

Tropical Storm Lidia hit Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula on Friday, September 1. Although weakening to a depression by Saturday, the storm dropped about 27 inches (69 cm) of rain, the largest amount reported since 1933. At least five people died in the storm.

The branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses located in Mexico City, reports that one Witness was killed when she was swept away by rushing water as she walked home. Three others were also caught in the floodwaters, but were rescued. Additionally, eight homes were severely damaged by the storm. All the affected victims are being cared for by their family members or by local Witnesses.

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses coordinates disaster relief efforts from their world headquarters, using funds donated to the Witnesses’ global ministry work.

