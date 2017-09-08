December 1 marks the start of a large-scale relief project, which will cost an estimated $10 million. The work includes rebuilding nearly 500 homes and 16 Kingdom Halls, and repairing numerous other structures affected by two earthquakes, which struck Guatemala and Mexico in September.

MEXICO CITY—The Central America Branch Committee will initiate a large-scale rebuilding work in Guatemala and Mexico on December 1, 2017, as part of their ongoing relief efforts following the two earthquakes that struck in September. The branch organized initial relief efforts immediately following the quakes, providing water, food, medicine, and clothing to our affected brothers. The next wave of relief work will focus on reconstructing Assembly Halls, Kingdom Halls, and homes of our brothers.

In the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca, there were 655 brothers and sisters displaced after the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that occurred on September 7. The planned relief work for the two states includes rebuilding 315 homes and 15 Kingdom Halls. Additionally, damaged structures scheduled to be repaired include 1,039 homes, 108 Kingdom Halls, and 3 Assembly Halls.

In Mexico City and the states of Mexico, Morelos, and Puebla, the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck on September 19 displaced 463 brothers and sisters. A total of 158 homes will be rebuilt, and an additional 600 homes, 39 Kingdom Halls, and one Assembly Hall will be repaired.

In Guatemala, the September 7 earthquake displaced 36 brothers and sisters. In the coming months, construction servants and local volunteers will rebuild nine homes and one Kingdom Hall. They will also repair 20 homes and 4 Kingdom Halls.

The Branch Committee estimates that the relief work, which involves 39 disaster relief committees, will cost nearly $10 million and will span five to six months. Some 30 construction servants have made plans to move to the affected areas, and an additional 970 have volunteered to assist with the rebuilding work. We are confident that Jehovah will bless the work and volunteer spirit of all who “share in the relief ministry” in behalf of our brothers in the affected areas.—2 Corinthians 8:4.

