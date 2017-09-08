Hurricane Max Hits Southern Mexico

On September 14, 2017, the southern Pacific coast of Mexico was hit by Hurricane Max, which eventually weakened into a tropical storm. The hurricane brought strong winds and rains that caused damaging floods.

Its impact on local communities is still being assessed. Sadly, however, it has been confirmed that one of our brothers was killed during the storm as he was attempting to assist his neighbor. The branch office in Mexico is coordinating relief activities and working with local congregations to provide support to those affected by the hurricane.

