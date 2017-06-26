Earthquake Hits Mexico

Late Thursday, September 7, a magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast. The quake is the strongest to hit Mexico in a century, killing at least 45 people. Sadly, we have received confirmation that one of our brothers and two of our sisters were among those who died.

Additionally, initial reports indicate that many homes of the brothers and several Kingdom Halls have been damaged or destroyed. Two Assembly Halls in Chiapas State were also damaged. Assessments are ongoing.

We continue to pray for our brothers and sisters, confident that Jehovah will comfort and strengthen them.—2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17.

Media Contacts:

International: David A. Semonian, Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000

Mexico: Gamaliel Camarillo, +52-555-133-3048