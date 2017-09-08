Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Central Mexico

On September 19, 2017, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico, killing over 200 people. Initial reports have been received from the Central America branch office with the following information.

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that one of our sisters in Mexico City was killed in the quake. Additionally, one sister is still missing after her building collapsed. In the city of Puebla, a sister was severely injured, and in the State of Mexico, another sister was hospitalized with injuries.

The branch office had to be temporarily evacuated but has returned to normal operations. There were no injuries and there was no structural damage to the facility.

We continue to pray for our brothers and sisters during this difficult time, knowing that Jehovah will support them and is aware of their “deep distress.”—Psalm 31:7.

Media Contacts:

International: David A. Semonian, Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000

Mexico: Gamaliel Camarillo, +52-555-133-3048