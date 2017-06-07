Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Kyushu, Japan

After Typhoon Nanmadol struck southern Japan, unprecedented rains pounded Kyushu, the country’s third-largest island, on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, triggering floods and mudslides and forcing officials to order the evacuation of over 430,000 people living in the affected areas. More than 50 centimeters (approx. 20 in.) of rain fell over a 12-hour period. The death toll from the flooding currently stands at 34, according to recent reports. Among the hardest-hit areas was Fukuoka prefecture, in the northern part of Kyushu.

There were no casualties or serious injuries reported among Jehovah’s Witnesses, but several of their homes were damaged from flooding. Local congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses are providing assistance to care for the needs of their fellow worshippers.

