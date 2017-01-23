Earthquake Hits Italian Island

On August 22, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the island of Ischia off the coast of Naples, Italy, destroying numerous buildings and displacing some 2,600 people. Over 40 people were injured and 2 were killed.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported among the 633 Jehovah’s Witnesses who live on the island, but the homes of 9 Witness families were damaged. Local Witnesses are providing assistance and spiritual comfort to their fellow members that were affected.

