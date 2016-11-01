Deadly Earthquake in Indonesia

Early Wednesday morning, December 7, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the northern coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra. More than 100 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds have been injured.

According to the branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Jakarta, all of their fellow worshippers in the area have been contacted and none were killed or injured by the quake. Additionally, none of the Witnesses’ homes or places of worship sustained any damage.

Local Witnesses are making a special effort to offer comfort and assistance to their neighbors who have been affected by the disaster.

