Monsoon Rains Devastate Mumbai

Heavy monsoon rains fell on Mumbai, India, during the week of August 28, leading to the deaths of 14 individuals.

The branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in India reports that there have been no casualties or serious injuries among Jehovah’s Witnesses. However, several homes of Witnesses were flooded. Local Witnesses provided food and assisted in cleaning up the damaged homes of their fellow members.

The branch office continues to monitor the situation in Mumbai as well as other parts of India that have been affected by the floods.

