Flooding in India

An especially severe monsoon season has resulted in deadly lightning storms and what experts consider the heaviest rainfall in some parts of India in over a century. Several states have sustained damage from flooding and landslides; as many as 700 people have died and millions have been displaced.

As of July 31, 2017, there have been no casualties or serious injuries reported among Jehovah’s Witnesses. However, the homes of at least three Witness families were flooded but did not sustain serious damage. Congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses within India are providing necessary relief aid to their fellow worshippers.

Media Contacts:

International: David A. Semonian, Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000

India: Tobias Dias, +91-9845476425