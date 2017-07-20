Typhoon Hato Storms Hong Kong and Macau

On Wednesday, August 23, Hato, a Category 10 typhoon, battered southern China, including the cities of Hong Kong and Macau. No deaths were reported in Hong Kong, but 34 people were injured. In Macau, at least 9 people died and 153 were injured.

The branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hong Kong, which also coordinates the Witnesses’ work in Macau, reported that no Witnesses were killed by the typhoon. However, many are without power and potable water in Macau. The branch office is coordinating with local Witnesses to provide their fellow members in need with drinking water and other supplies.

Over 5,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses live in Hong Kong, and another 320 live in Macau.

Media Contacts:

International: David A. Semonian, Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000

Hong Kong: Danny Steensen, +852-3950-3500