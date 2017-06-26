Powerful Earthquake Strikes Near Guatemala-Mexico Border

Jehovah’s Witnesses are assisting victims of a major earthquake, which struck western Guatemala near the border of Mexico on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. According to the latest media reports, the magnitude 6.9 quake claimed the lives of at least five persons and triggered several landslides.

No fatalities or injuries were reported among Jehovah’s Witnesses living in the affected areas. However, there were 11 places of worship and 17 homes that sustained damage. The Central America branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located in Mexico City, has mobilized three disaster relief committees in Guatemala to assess the extent of the damage and expedite the distribution of relief supplies to the victims.

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses facilitates disaster relief efforts from their world headquarters, using funds donated to the Witnesses’ global ministry work.

