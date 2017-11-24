Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Their Public Preaching in Turku, Finland

HELSINKI—Just days following the deadly terrorist attack in Turku, Finland, on August 18, 2017, city officials welcomed Jehovah’s Witnesses back to the market square to continue their public ministry efforts.

“The Witnesses are a permanent fixture in the square and a fundamental part of the cityscape,” stated Mr. Teemu Rissanen, who oversees the market square in Turku. “In the past, when the Witnesses have been absent, residents have become concerned and have asked, ‘Where are they?’ The Witnesses have a kind and positive attitude, and it fits in well with the atmosphere at the square.”

Veikko Leinonen, a spokesman at the branch office in Finland states: “We have appreciated the kind response of city officials and the warm concern expressed to us by the residents of Turku. Officials have even allowed us provisional use of a booth that provides additional security and shelter. We are happy to continue sharing the Bible’s comforting message with our neighbors in Turku.”

