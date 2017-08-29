Jehovah’s Witnesses Offer Comfort After Attack in Turku, Finland

HELSINKI—On Friday afternoon, August 18, 2017, one of our sisters was killed in Finland in what is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting women. In addition to our sister, the perpetrator killed one other woman and injured eight people in an attack that took place in a market square in Turku, a city on Finland’s southwest coast. Immediately after the attack, representatives from the Finland branch office, the local circuit overseer, and local elders provided comfort and support to those affected by the tragedy.

Veikko Leinonen, a spokesman at the branch office in Finland, states: “This is a very tragic and shocking event. We are especially saddened that one of our dear pioneer sisters was killed in this random attack while engaging in metropolitan public witnessing. We know that, despite all precautions, it is not always possible to prevent ‘unexpected events,’ including acts of violence and terror. However, we continue to comfort one another, particularly the family of the sister who was killed. Our prayer is for Jehovah to grant inner peace to those who are grieving this painful loss. We will also continue to take practical steps and not allow undue anxiety to overtake us while moving forward with our witnessing efforts.”—Ecclesiastes 9:11; Romans 15:13; Philippians 4:6, 7.

To provide emotional and spiritual comfort, the branch office sent a letter to all congregations in Finland. The branch also organized a special meeting to provide encouragement for the 135 brothers and sisters who assist with the metropolitan public witnessing in Turku. The pioneers have shown a courageous spirit and are eager to continue public witnessing.

Many living in Turku have been deeply disturbed by the fact that the attack took place in Finland, a country often described as one of the safest in the world. As early as the day after the attack, our brothers listened empathetically and offered spiritual comfort while witnessing in the market square and in the door-to-door ministry.

The branch office in Finland is grateful to the global brotherhood for the many prayers and messages of support. (1 Peter 2:17; 5:9) Most of all, we unitedly thank Jehovah, “the God who supplies endurance and comfort.”—Romans 15:5.

