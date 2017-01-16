Witnesses Provide Assistance to Victims of Flooding in Congo

Jehovah’s Witnesses are continuing to provide relief aid to their fellow members as well as other victims of floods in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which struck the town of Boma, located approximately 470 kilometers (300 mi) southwest of Kinshasa, during the week of December 26.

A total of 39 Witness families were impacted by the flooding, including one Witness who lost his life in the disaster. Additionally, five homes of Witnesses were completely destroyed, and five others were partially damaged.

The branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Congo shipped food and clothing to the Witness victims in the western part of the country to care for their immediate needs. Witnesses in the cities of Matadi and Muanda, located within 80 kilometers (50 mi) of Boma, volunteered further support for their fellow members.

Using funds donated to the Witnesses’ global ministry work, the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses is coordinating the relief efforts for the Congo from their world headquarters in Warwick, New York.

