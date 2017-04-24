Deadly Mudslides in Southern Colombia

During the early morning hours of Saturday, April 1, 2017, three rivers overflowed near the city of Mocoa, the capital of the Colombian province Putumayo, causing devastating mudslides that killed hundreds. Unfortunately, the Colombia branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses reports that two of Jehovah’s Witnesses died in the disaster and one other is missing. Additionally, five Witness families lost their homes. Jehovah’s Witnesses have begun relief work to provide food, potable water, gasoline, and lodging to victims, and Witness elders are providing spiritual support. The branch office is continuing to monitor the situation and support the ongoing relief efforts.

