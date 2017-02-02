Raging Forest Fires in Chile

Jehovah’s Witnesses are assisting their fellow members as well as others affected by widespread forest fires, which have devastated over a half-million hectares (1.2 million a.) in central and southern Chile. Authorities are calling these fires, many of which have been burning for two weeks, some of the worst in the country’s history.

The branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Chile reports that no Witnesses have been injured or killed as a result of the fires. Some needed to evacuate and were accommodated by their fellow worshippers.

Additionally, five homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were destroyed by the blazes. The branch office established a disaster relief committee to further evaluate the need for organized relief work.

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses facilitates disaster relief efforts from their world headquarters, using funds donated to the Witnesses’ global ministry work.

