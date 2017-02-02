Wildfires Ravage British Columbia, Stranding Witnesses at Convention Venue

More than 130 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses were unable to return to their homes after attending their annual convention on July 7-9, 2017, because of advancing wildfires in an area south of Prince George, British Columbia, where authorities had issued an evacuation order.

The Canada branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located in the province of Ontario, set up a disaster relief committee to provide housing and food for the affected Witnesses. Officials of the CN Centre, the venue where some 2,500 Witnesses had gathered for their convention, allowed them to park their mobile trailers on the arena grounds as part of a temporary lodging arrangement.

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses facilitates disaster relief efforts from their world headquarters, using funds donated to the Witnesses’ global ministry work.

