Deadly Train Crash in Cameroon

On the morning of October 21, 2016, a train traveling to the port city of Douala, Cameroon, derailed near the town of Eseka, about 120 kilometers (approx. 75 mi.) from Yaoundé, the capital. Over 600 people were injured in the crash, and over 70 were killed.

Among the injured, sixteen were Jehovah’s Witnesses. Additionally, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a 65-year-old elder in a congregation in Douala, died in the accident. We are saddened by the loss of our fellow worshipper and the suffering experienced by all of the victims and their families.

