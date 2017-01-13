BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Beginning on March 29, 2017, and continuing into April 9, 2017, torrential rainfall caused flooding in the Argentinian provinces of Buenos Aires, Chaco, Chubut, Catamarca, Jujuy, Misiones, La Pampa, Salta, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, and Tucumán. The branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Argentina reports that none of Jehovah’s Witnesses were either killed or injured in the disaster.

The regions most affected by the storms were Chubut and Salta. In the city of Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut, where one year’s worth of rain fell in a matter of days, more than 60 Witness families had to evacuate their homes. Additionally, two places of worship, or Kingdom Halls, were damaged in Chubut and one other in Salta. The Argentina branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses has set up a disaster relief committee in both provinces to organize the ongoing relief efforts, which are expected to continue for several more weeks.

