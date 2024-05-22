Witnesses Share Good News With Chitonga (Zimbabwe)-Speaking People During Special Campaign

From April 13 to April 27, 2024, Jehovah’s Witnesses from across Zimbabwe participated in a Chitonga (Zimbabwe)-language preaching campaign. Many of Zimbabwe’s nearly 300,000 Chitonga (Zimbabwe)-speaking people live on homesteads in the rural areas of the country’s northwestern Binga District. It is a challenge to reach everyone in these areas, since there are only some 300 Witnesses who serve in eight Chitonga (Zimbabwe)-speaking congregations.

The campaign produced excellent results. In one congregation, 77 interested ones attended the first weekend meeting during the campaign. The next weekend, 126 interested ones attended. In total, over 2,000 Bible studies were started.

On one occasion, our brothers approached a homestead and were greeted by a woman and her children. The publishers asked to speak with the head of the household. When the woman’s husband arrived, he introduced himself as the village headman, a traditional leader. He was very pleased that the brothers had shown him respect by waiting to speak with him directly. He excitedly brought out his copy of the Bible in Chitonga (Zimbabwe), and the brothers demonstrated a Bible study. Arrangements were made to continue his Bible study. The man also permitted the brothers to preach on the other homesteads under his oversight.

Two brothers who were preaching in a town met a man who identified himself as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The man explained that Witnesses had contacted his father in 1993. The father had begun studying the Bible but lost contact with the Witnesses after his family moved several times. The following day, determined to meet the man’s father, the two brothers walked for one and a half hours to visit the family on their homestead. The father was thrilled to see the brothers and told them that he and his wife had been praying earlier that day for the Witnesses to come. The entire family agreed to study the Bible, and they all attended the midweek congregation meeting. They even brought a neighbor with them.

A sister shares the Bible’s message with a woman at a community water tap

A sister named Alicia met an elderly woman who readily accepted an invitation to attend a congregation meeting. When Alicia arrived to pick her up, the woman was waiting and had invited a friend to join her. After the meeting, the elderly woman remarked: “There is no doubt that God is with you people. The love and the warm reception I received have made me want to keep coming back.”

We rejoice at the good results of this campaign along with our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe. We are reminded that our efforts to ‘sow seed’ diligently in all parts of the earth will continue to have success.—Ecclesiastes 11:6.