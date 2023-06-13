Reaching a Diverse Audience at the 2023 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) was held in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, from April 25 to 29, 2023. The ZITF is one of the country’s largest exhibitions, featuring 500 exhibitors from 22 countries and attracting over 60,000 visitors. Jehovah’s Witnesses participated under the event’s education and training category.

To accommodate the many international attendees, Bible literature was made available in ten languages, including Zimbabwe Sign Language. An interactive Bible study course was also made available to those interested. By the end of the event, more than 12,000 pieces of Bible literature had been distributed and over 450 people had requested a visit from Jehovah’s Witnesses. Sister Eucebiah Mukura, who greeted visitors at the booth, noted: “Many welcomed the offer of a free interactive Bible study program. It was heartwarming to hear so many people say they looked forward to having Jehovah’s Witnesses visit them.”

The New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures was also featured at our booth. When a woman overheard someone reading from the translation aloud in the Ndebele language, she was impressed by its clarity and requested a copy for herself. Another young woman excitedly showed our sister that she had installed the JW Library app on her telephone. She explained that she did so in order to have her own copy of the New World Translation.

“The experience was thrilling,” said Sister Gillian Ellerman, who assisted visitors. “There was a nonstop flow of traffic through the booth. What a huge shout of praise to Jehovah!”

How encouraging it is to see our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe using every opportunity to share the “accurate knowledge of truth” with others.—1 Timothy 2:4.