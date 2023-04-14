Bringing “Light” to the Visually Impaired in Zimbabwe

Earlier this year, the Zimbabwe branch office received letters of appreciation from two national institutions: the Dorothy Duncan Centre for the Blind and Physically Handicapped and the University of Zimbabwe. The letters were sent to thank the branch office for donating copies of the New World Translation and other Bible-based publications in braille to both institutions. The University of Zimbabwe wrote, in part: “Your donations will help to educate our students on how to be morally upright. You are truly making a difference and we are extremely grateful.”

The special pioneer couples assigned to assist the blind and visually impaired field. Left: Brother Willard Mazarura and his wife, Nyembezi. Right: Brother Thungulula Ncube and his wife, Eunice

The donation of the literature was just the latest of the branch’s efforts to reach the more than 10,000 blind and visually impaired inhabitants of Zimbabwe. In 2017, the branch organized a special preaching initiative for this field. That initiative included assigning two special pioneer couples to assist publishers to reach this community more effectively. As a result, to date, 46 Bible studies have been started and three individuals have been baptized.

Among those baptized was Sister Mavies Chaya. She was contacted in 2021 through telephone witnessing. Mavies had previously looked to faith healers to cure her sight but lost all hope when their efforts failed. When she learned about the Bible’s promise that the blind will see again in the new world, she regained her hope. She began studying twice a week and was baptized in April 2022.

While we await the time when Jehovah will restore sight to the blind, we are thrilled to see how he currently gives ‘light and understanding’ to all who seek him.—Psalm 119:130.