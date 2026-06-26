UPDATE—Multiple Earthquakes Devastate Venezuela

On June 24, 2026, two consecutive earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela’s coastal state of La Guaira and the country’s capital city, Caracas. These earthquakes were so powerful that people as far as 1,700 kilometers (1,056 mi) away reported feeling the tremors. Numerous aftershocks followed these two destructive earthquakes. Several buildings, including residential homes and apartment buildings, collapsed. Many areas are reporting electrical, gas, and cellular telephone service outages. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the country. Officials report that nearly 16,470 people have been injured, and at least 3,342 were killed.

The figures below are based on the latest reports from the affected areas.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Sadly, 46 publishers were killed

35 publishers were injured

807 publishers were displaced

66 homes were destroyed

194 homes sustained major damage

399 homes sustained minor damage

19 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

76 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those affected by the earthquakes

4 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

We are deeply grieved by the death and destruction brought about by these two intense earthquakes. We eagerly look to the time when Jehovah will “swallow up death forever” and “wipe away the tears” that these disasters have caused.—Isaiah 25:8.