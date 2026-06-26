JUNE 26, 2026 | UPDATED: JULY 7, 2026
VENEZUELA
UPDATE—Multiple Earthquakes Devastate Venezuela
On June 24, 2026, two consecutive earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela’s coastal state of La Guaira and the country’s capital city, Caracas. These earthquakes were so powerful that people as far as 1,700 kilometers (1,056 mi) away reported feeling the tremors. Numerous aftershocks followed these two destructive earthquakes. Several buildings, including residential homes and apartment buildings, collapsed. Many areas are reporting electrical, gas, and cellular telephone service outages. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the country. Officials report that nearly 16,470 people have been injured, and at least 3,342 were killed.
The figures below are based on the latest reports from the affected areas.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, 46 publishers were killed
35 publishers were injured
807 publishers were displaced
66 homes were destroyed
194 homes sustained major damage
399 homes sustained minor damage
19 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
76 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those affected by the earthquakes
4 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts
We are deeply grieved by the death and destruction brought about by these two intense earthquakes. We eagerly look to the time when Jehovah will “swallow up death forever” and “wipe away the tears” that these disasters have caused.—Isaiah 25:8.