One Hundred Years of the Good News in Venezuela

The year 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of preaching the good news in Venezuela—a country known for its natural beauty and rich diversity, reflected in both its landscapes and its people. The Kingdom work began in 1925 when a brother from Trinidad was assigned to visit Venezuela’s major cities. That year, The Watch Tower reported that he distributed approximately 35,000 pieces of Bible literature throughout the country, laying the foundation for future growth.

Nearly a decade later, Sister Kate Goas and her daughter, Marion, from Texas, U.S.A., wrote to world headquarters and requested an assignment in a Spanish-speaking country. In 1936, they arrived by ship in the capital city of Caracas and began preaching. After ten years of tireless effort, the first Venezuelans were baptized on April 10, 1946. The occasion was particularly memorable, as the baptism took place in a natural pool at the foot of a waterfall during a visit from Brothers Nathan Knorr and Frederick Franz from world headquarters.

Two months later, in June 1946, Brothers Donald Baxter and Walter Wan arrived after graduating from the fifth class of the Watchtower Bible School of Gilead. By September, the first branch office was opened. At that time, a total of 19 publishers were active in Venezuela. Since the arrival of Brothers Baxter and Wan, nearly 140 missionaries have zealously served in Venezuela, contributing to remarkable growth. Today, there are some 139,000 brothers and sisters serving throughout Venezuela. In addition to Spanish and Venezuelan Sign Language, they now share Bible truths in 13 indigenous languages, including Pemon, Piaroa, Warao, Yukpa, and Wayuunaiki.

The current branch facilities in La Victoria, Venezuela

We rejoice to see Jehovah richly blessing our brothers and sisters in Venezuela over the past 100 years, proving that he is with all those who are “declaring the good news of the Kingdom.”—Acts 8:12.