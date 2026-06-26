Multiple Earthquakes Devastate Venezuela

On June 24, 2026, two consecutive earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela’s coastal state of La Guaira and the country’s capital city, Caracas. These earthquakes were so powerful that people as far as 1,700 kilometers (1,056 mi) away reported feeling the tremors. Numerous aftershocks followed these two destructive earthquakes. Several buildings, including residential homes and apartment buildings, collapsed. Many areas are reporting electrical, gas, and cellular telephone service outages. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the country. Officials report that nearly 3,000 people have been injured, and at least 589 were killed, including one sister and 5 brothers.

The figures below are based on preliminary reports from the affected areas.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Sadly, 1 sister and 5 brothers were killed

35 publishers were injured

58 publishers are still missing

806 publishers were displaced

60 homes sustained major damage

430 homes sustained minor damage

2 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

73 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those affected by the earthquakes

2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

We are deeply grieved by the death and destruction brought about by these two intense earthquakes. We eagerly look to the time when Jehovah will “swallow up death forever” and “wipe away the tears” that these disasters have caused.—Isaiah 25:8.