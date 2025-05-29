Witnesses Share Good News at a Native American Gathering

From April 24 to 26, 2025, thousands of Native Americans representing hundreds of tribes from across North America gathered at an annual event in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S.A., to enjoy traditional songs, dances, and cultural activities. Jehovah’s Witnesses set up a booth that featured our interactive Bible study course and Bible-based publications in Navajo and 26 other Native American languages.

A man approached our booth and asked the brothers if they were Jehovah’s Witnesses. After they confirmed that they were, the man said, “I don’t know who Jehovah is.” Our brothers happily explained that Jehovah is the name of the Creator and that they were there to help people get to know Him personally. The man was delighted to discover that he could learn about Jehovah in Navajo, his native language, and readily accepted the tract You Can Trust the Creator! He also requested information about our Bible study course.

Visitors were invited to examine Bible-based material in 27 Native American languages

Two young women were immediately drawn to a display reading “Find Content In Your Language Here.” (See photo.) Upon learning that the two women had grown up on a Navajo reservation, one of our sisters helped them locate information on jw.org in the Navajo language. She explained the Bible study course and how it would help them find answers to life’s most important questions. Both women readily accepted a Bible study.

In total, 96 Native American individuals expressed interest in learning more about the Creator by means of a Bible study. We are happy to hear these positive experiences and are encouraged to continue doing our part to declare the good news to “every nation and tribe and tongue and people.”—Revelation 14:6.