Witnesses Purchase Property Near World Headquarters in Warwick, New York, U.S.A.

On June 26, 2026, Jehovah’s Witnesses purchased a 28-hectare (69-ac) property across the lake from the world headquarters in Warwick, New York, U.S.A. The property includes an existing 40,226-square-meter (432,989-sq-ft) office building and data center formerly used by IBM Corporation. Given its proximity to the existing Bethel facilities in Warwick, this new property will be called the Blue Lake facility. It is currently not open for tours.

Jason Hohl, a spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States, commented: “The Blue Lake facility will play a key role in support of Kingdom interests worldwide. Along with the acquisition of this new facility, we are excited to see the construction of the nearby Ramapo Media Center progressing rapidly. As Jehovah ‘speeds up’ the work in our day, we pray for his continued blessing on these exciting projects.”—Isaiah 60:22.