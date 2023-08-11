AUGUST 11, 2023
UNITED STATES
Wildfires Devastate Parts of the Hawaiian Islands, U.S.A.
On August 8, 2023, strong winds from an offshore hurricane fueled destructive wildfires on Maui, the second-largest island in Hawaii, U.S.A. The fires destroyed communications systems, homes, and businesses. Local authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for several areas. At least 55 people are confirmed dead. Firefighters are also battling smaller wildfires on the Big Island of Hawaii.
The following information is based on preliminary reports from the local brothers.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
No brothers and sisters have been killed or injured
243 publishers were evacuated or displaced
24 homes were destroyed
1 home sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls or theocratic facilities were damaged
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical and spiritual assistance to those in the affected areas
Additional humanitarian aid is being organized for those in need
We yearn for the time when God’s Kingdom will eliminate the calamitous weather conditions that adversely affect so many people during these last days, including our brothers and sisters.—Mark 4:39.