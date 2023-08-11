Wildfires Devastate Parts of the Hawaiian Islands, U.S.A.

On August 8, 2023, strong winds from an offshore hurricane fueled destructive wildfires on Maui, the second-largest island in Hawaii, U.S.A. The fires destroyed communications systems, homes, and businesses. Local authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for several areas. At least 55 people are confirmed dead. Firefighters are also battling smaller wildfires on the Big Island of Hawaii.

The following information is based on preliminary reports from the local brothers.