Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

APRIL 18, 2025
UNITED STATES

A flooded street in Pharr, Texas, U.S.A.

Torrential Rainfall Causes Catastrophic Flooding in Southern Texas, U.S.A.

Torrential Rainfall Causes Catastrophic Flooding in Southern Texas, U.S.A.

From March 27 to April 1, 2025, a slow-moving storm inundated parts of the Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas, U.S.A. Some areas received as much as 53 centimeters (21 in.) of rain, or the equivalent of half a year’s worth of rainfall for that region. Thousands of homes and businesses were flooded. Additionally, the relentless rains led to power outages, shut down schools, and caused significant agricultural losses. Hundreds of people were rescued from the rapidly rising floodwaters, and thousands more were displaced. At least four individuals were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

  • 54 publishers were displaced

  • 2 homes were destroyed

  • 44 homes sustained major damage

  • 87 homes sustained minor damage

  • No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Relief Efforts

  • Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected

  • A Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to coordinate relief efforts

During this distressing time, we know that Jehovah will continue to be “a secure refuge” for all our brothers and sisters affected by this flooding.—Psalm 9:9.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Torrential Rainfall Causes Catastrophic Flooding in Southern Texas, U.S.A.

English
Torrential Rainfall Causes Catastrophic Flooding in Southern Texas, U.S.A.
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702025084/univ/art/702025084_univ_sqr_xl.jpg