Torrential Rainfall Causes Catastrophic Flooding in Southern Texas, U.S.A.

From March 27 to April 1, 2025, a slow-moving storm inundated parts of the Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas, U.S.A. Some areas received as much as 53 centimeters (21 in.) of rain, or the equivalent of half a year’s worth of rainfall for that region. Thousands of homes and businesses were flooded. Additionally, the relentless rains led to power outages, shut down schools, and caused significant agricultural losses. Hundreds of people were rescued from the rapidly rising floodwaters, and thousands more were displaced. At least four individuals were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

54 publishers were displaced

2 homes were destroyed

44 homes sustained major damage

87 homes sustained minor damage

No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected

A Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to coordinate relief efforts

During this distressing time, we know that Jehovah will continue to be “a secure refuge” for all our brothers and sisters affected by this flooding.—Psalm 9:9.