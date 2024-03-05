The Bible’s Message Widely Publicized During Week of 2024 Super Bowl

On February 11, 2024, the 2024 Super Bowl, a popular American football event, took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A. During the week leading up to the game, an estimated 300,000 people visited the area. Literature display carts were set up at 50 high-traffic locations along Las Vegas Boulevard, one of the city’s busiest streets. Bible literature was made available in nine languages. Some 1,500 brothers and sisters participated in the special preaching initiative. Below is a sample of the many good experiences our brothers and sisters had during the event.

One man walked past a cart displaying the question “Can Our Planet Survive?” He quickly turned around and approached the Witnesses standing near the cart. He expressed concern about current world conditions and was pleased to hear the Bible’s promise of peace at Jeremiah 29:11. He spent more than an hour talking with the brothers at the cart. Before leaving, he also expressed interest in attending a meeting.

Sisters speaking with a family who approached a literature display cart

At another location near the sports stadium, a security guard noticed a sign on one of our carts with the same question, “Can Our Planet Survive?” Since he was still on duty, he told our brothers that he would come back after his shift ended. A short time later, he returned and explained that he had recently started reading the Bible on his own. After our brothers told him about our Bible study program, he was eager to learn more. Arrangements were made for someone to contact him.

The day before the Super Bowl, a woman was contacted in the door-to-door ministry. She mentioned seeing a television news report about our carts. “You are doing a great job,” she said. “In these difficult times, we need something to give us hope.” She then inquired about where and when Jehovah’s Witnesses in the area meet for worship.

We are happy that people continue to respond as ‘wisdom calls out’ in public places by means of these special witnessing initiatives, all to the praise of our God, Jehovah.—Proverbs 1:20, 21.