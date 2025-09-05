Special Campaigns Reach Amharic and French Speakers in Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

From June 1 through July 6, 2025, Jehovah’s Witnesses conducted two special preaching campaigns in the metropolitan area around Washington, D.C., U.S.A. Nearly 240 Bible studies were requested during the campaigns.

Amharic

Over 170 Amharic-speaking brothers and sisters traveled from 18 states in the United States and from 5 provinces in Canada to work alongside local Amharic-speaking publishers.

Two sisters met an Amharic-speaking woman while working from door to door. They explained how a study of the Bible has helped millions of people find happiness in their lives. The woman exclaimed: “This is incredible! God is using you to answer my prayers. I have been praying for months, sometimes in tears, asking for his help. I was almost ready to give up believing in him, and now here you are!” The sisters happily offered her a Bible study, and the woman immediately accepted.

Brothers and sisters participating in the Amharic-language campaign

French

Nearly 670 French-speaking publishers from the Caribbean and the United States joined local brothers and sisters in the campaign.

A sister (right) conversing with a French-speaking woman

A sister said a greeting in French to a woman in a grocery store. The woman was pleasantly surprised to hear someone else speak her language. Our sister explained that she had lived for a time in Benin, Africa, and had learned French to share the Bible’s message with people in their native language. She then read 1 Timothy 2:3, 4, highlighting that God’s will is that “all sorts of people should be saved and come to an accurate knowledge of truth.” This deeply impressed the woman. The sister showed her the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, and they discussed how a Bible study would help the woman learn more about God’s promises and why she can have faith in them. They exchanged phone numbers and met again several days later to start her Bible study.

We are grateful for these positive results and appreciate the willing spirit of all those who continue to work in the fields that are “white for harvesting.”—John 4:35.