Multiple Tornadoes Batter Central United States

Between May 15 and 16, 2025, a series of intense storms broke out across the central United States, leading to the formation of dozens of tornadoes and causing extensive damage. Officials categorized at least one of these tornadoes as extreme, with estimated wind speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour (190 mph). Several others were labeled as severe, bringing winds of up to 265 kilometers per hour (165 mph). These violent storms destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, uprooted trees, and left tens of thousands of individuals without electricity. At least 28 people were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Sadly, one 82-year-old brother was killed

1 publisher was injured

26 publishers were displaced

2 homes were destroyed

11 homes sustained major damage

32 homes sustained minor damage

No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected

A Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to coordinate relief efforts

We are deeply saddened by the death of our elderly brother and pray that Jehovah will “keep comforting” all those affected by these destructive storms.—Isaiah 66:13.