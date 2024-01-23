Last Surviving Graduate of the First Class of Gilead Dies at 103

On November 23, 2023, Mary M. Larimer, who graduated from the first class of the Watchtower Bible College of Gilead, passed away. Mary was born in Scenery Hill, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., on June 4, 1920. In 1935, at the age of 15, she was baptized at a convention in Washington, D.C., U.S.A. Four years later, Sister Larimer enrolled as a regular pioneer and quickly earned a reputation as a hard worker.

In December 1942, Mary received an invitation from Brother Nathan Knorr, who was taking the lead in the organization, to apply for a new school called the Watchtower Bible College of Gilead. It stated in part that “the purpose of the college is to prepare ordained ministers, both men and women, for missionary work in all parts of the world.” The invitation also noted: “Each college course will be for a period of five months . . . It will require diligent, intensive study and work to complete this course in so short a time.” Mary returned her completed application immediately.

On February 1, 1943, she, along with 99 classmates, began the first day of classes for the new school which was located in South Lansing, New York, U.S.A. Throughout the nearly five-month course, Mary diligently applied herself to learning more about the Scriptures. She was an excellent student and graduated on June 23, 1943.

Mary and several other students waving from a balcony overlooking the entrance to the Gilead school facility in South Lansing, New York, U.S.A.

After graduating, Mary received a missionary assignment to Cuba. Describing some of the challenges of her new assignment, she recalled: “People were poor there. In the ministry, we had to walk . . . We didn’t have any cars.” Mary remained in her assignment until 1948, when she returned to Pennsylvania to care for her mother, who had been seriously injured. In the decades that followed, Mary, who remained single, had a full share in the ministry and other theocratic activities. At the time of her death, she was serving in a congregation in Glendale, California, U.S.A.

Mary enjoying various aspects of her missionary assignment in Cuba

Mary (left) with her sister, Helen Ferrari, and Helen’s husband, Salvino. The Ferraris attended the second class of Gilead and also served in Cuba

The Watchtower Bible School of Gilead is now located in Patterson, New York, where it is currently hosting its 155th class. When Brother Mark Noumair, a Gilead instructor, heard of Mary’s death, he remarked: “Mary Larimer was a young girl from a small town who ventured into the unknown to tell people about Jehovah. She had no idea where she would be sent and if she would ever return. Gilead missionaries like Mary helped to lay the foundation for the growth of the worldwide preaching work.”—Isaiah 6:8.