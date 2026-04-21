Construction Completed on the Fishkill Support Center in New York, U.S.A.

On February 3, 2026, the town of Fishkill, New York, issued a Certificate of Occupancy for the Fishkill Support Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses. This means that our brothers and sisters serving at Fishkill Bethel, including many who work in computer support and information technology, can now begin using the newly completed facility to further support Kingdom interests both in the United States branch territory and worldwide.

An aerial view of the Fishkill Support Center

The Fishkill Bethel facilities are located about 64 kilometers (40 mi) north of the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Warwick, New York, U.S.A. This new support center consists primarily of three buildings. The two-story office building features a receiving dock, medical offices, and space for hair care and other personal services. It also includes a multipurpose room that can seat up to 300 people. Later this year, our brothers will begin to use this room to host spiritual programs, such as the Bethel family Watchtower Study. A maintenance building is home to various workshops and a small office area. A third building hosts exercise and recreation facilities. Along with the three buildings, the 23-hectare (57-ac) Fishkill Support Center site also features picnic areas and several other outdoor amenities for use by members of the Bethel family. During both the planning and construction phases of the project, considerable attention was given to constructing the facility in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way. Although Fishkill Bethel serves an important role in supporting the work of Jehovah’s Witnesses, it is not open to the public for tours.

The facility’s main lobby

This milestone marks the conclusion of several years of planning and 18 months of construction at the Fishkill site. The project, which cost approximately $38 million to complete, involved close cooperation among multiple Bethel departments as well as the support of several outside contractors. Many of the contractors took note of the fine example set by our brothers and sisters, which often resulted in a good witness.

Commenting on the completed project, a sister named Elise, who works in Grounds Maintenance at Fishkill, said: “I am grateful for our new workshop. It gives our crew plenty of space to work together on projects and to store our equipment. It is such a privilege to see Jehovah blessing the work being done here!” Brother Kent Fischer, a member of the United States Branch Committee, noted: “We are so happy that the Fishkill Bethel family can now use these new facilities as a place to work together and gather for spiritual encouragement and association.”

Left: A brother installing flooring in the new office building. Right: A sister wiring a low-voltage electrical panel

We rejoice that these new facilities at Fishkill, New York, can now be used to further the work being accomplished by Jehovah’s people and glorify his name.—Proverbs 16:3.