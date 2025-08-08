After 60 Years, First Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Hosts Its Final Program

On July 6, 2025, the Queens Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Long Island City, New York, U.S.A., hosted its final program. Purchased in 1965, it became the first-ever Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Left: Brother Brandon Hubbard presenting the public discourse at the Queens Assembly Hall on July 6, 2025. Right: That same day, brothers and sisters joyfully applauding during the final talk of the program

Brother Claudius Johnson, now 102 years old, oversaw the Queens Assembly Hall for decades. After attending the final program, he recalled: “For many years, we held our large assemblies in stadiums, school auditoriums, or other rented facilities. However, not all of the venues we used back then reflected the dignified nature of our worship. It became clear that a suitable building that could comfortably host large spiritual programs was needed.” In early 1965, the brothers were thrilled when the organization approved the purchase of a large theater in the borough of Queens, New York. Originally built in 1930, it was just 11 kilometers (7 mi) from the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brooklyn, New York. Immediately, work began to transform the building into a dignified place of worship.

Brother Claudius Johnson

By the end of 1965, the Queens Assembly Hall opened its doors and welcomed attendees to its first program. Over the next six decades, the facility hosted a wide variety of theocratic events. For example, from 1966 to 1984, graduation programs of the Watchtower Bible School of Gilead were held there. Additionally, the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania conducted its annual meeting there for several years. Looking back, Sister Mary Ann Miller, who was present for the final convention program, commented: “This Assembly Hall has been an important part of my life, and the lives of so many others, for the past 60 years. True, it may be just a building, but I will always treasure the many fond memories of joyfully worshipping Jehovah here with my brothers and sisters.”

The closing of the Assembly Hall coincides with the completion of the recently constructed 2,100-seat Long Island Assembly Hall in Woodbury, New York. Many of those who previously met at the Queens Assembly Hall will now use this new, larger facility. There are now over 1,100 Assembly Halls in use worldwide.

The newly opened Long Island Assembly Hall in Woodbury, New York

“The Queens Assembly Hall truly accomplished its purpose,” remarked Brother Luis Tellechea, who oversaw the facility for more than 20 years. “We will fondly remember ‘the days of old.’ But now it’s time to close this chapter of our rich spiritual history and begin an exciting new one.”—Deuteronomy 32:7.