2023 “Exercise Patience”! Regional Conventions Begin

In-person regional conventions were paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, over 6,000 “Exercise Patience”! Regional Conventions will be held globally in more than 500 languages. The first of these in-person conventions was held from May 12 to 14, 2023.

Among the more than 1,800 attendees at the convention at the Newburgh Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Newburgh, New York, U.S.A., was Sister Khrystine Torres. She said: “When the chairman announced: ‘Welcome,’ the whole room broke out into applause. Everybody was just so happy to finally be there together.” Brother Duane Smith, who was also in attendance, commented: “The buzz of energy there was amazing. You could feel the connection between the friends.”

Sister Jessica Dolcemascolo, who got baptized during the pandemic, had never before attended an in-person convention. She described her experience this way: “The burst of joy, love, and happiness from being there felt like seeing my very best friend after being apart for a long time.” Eighteen-year-old Sister Noemi Tinajero, who was baptized earlier this year, observed: “You see happy families, happy friends. . . . It’s like a glimpse into the new world.”

Sisters arriving at the convention in Newburgh on Friday morning

Many expressed appreciation for the program’s theme. Brother Sam Huh noted: “Being patient is something that a lot of us find hard to do. So it was a timely reminder that we need to imitate Jehovah’s wonderful example of patience.” Sister Frenchie Smith commented: “This convention taught me how patience affects every aspect of my life. The entire program was so relatable.”

What an encouragement it was for all those who had the privilege of attending this opening convention in Newburgh, New York! We, along with millions more earth wide, look forward to benefiting in the coming months from the spiritual feast that has been prepared.—Psalm 122:1.