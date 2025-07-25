Two Historical Exhibits Open at Britain Branch

This past year, Jehovah’s Witnesses began welcoming visitors to explore two exhibits at their branch facilities in Chelmsford, England. With the help of visual aids and audio guides, these exhibits are designed to educate guests about the rich spiritual heritage of Jehovah’s people in Britain and Ireland.

“Shining Out of Darkness―The History of the Bible in Britain and Ireland” helps visitors to learn how God’s Word became available in the languages of the British Isles. This recently updated exhibit explores how the light of God’s Word began to shine brighter as early translators faced and overcame many challenges.

As part of the exhibit, visitors can examine more than 30 Bibles, including several rare editions. One of these is a 1552 printing of the Tyndale New Testament. Translating the Bible into the English language was strictly prohibited at the time, and for many years, the authorities forbade anyone from owning even a single leaf of Tyndale’s translation. Among the original Bibles on display are a 1611 King James Version and a 1620 Welsh Bible, which was commonly used by Welsh-speaking people for over 350 years.

Top left: A 1552 printing of the Tyndale New Testament. Bottom left: An original edition of a Welsh Bible from 1620. Right: The Boothroyd Family Bible, with a red arrow highlighting the use of Jehovah’s name

Additionally, the exhibit showcases the consistent use of God’s personal name, Jehovah, in several English-language translations of the Bible. For example, the 1824 Boothroyd Family Bible is the first to use the divine name in English throughout the Hebrew Scriptures. Also on display is an original printing of the 1861 translation of the last eight books of the New Testament by Frederick Parker (Heinfetter). This is the first English-language translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures to use God’s name.

An original copy of Food for Thinking Christians from 1881

“Our Heritage―The History of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Britain and Ireland” uses photographs and unique artifacts to guide visitors through the 140-year history of Jehovah’s people in these two lands. Among these cherished pieces of our rich theocratic history is a very rare original copy of the booklet Food for Thinking Christians. Initially printed in 1881, this was the first publication distributed throughout Britain by the Bible Students, as Jehovah’s Witnesses were then called. Notably, the copy on display in the exhibit belonged to one of the first Bible Students in England, Brother Aaron P. Riley. Excited to share Bible truths with others, Aaron often lent his personal copy to his neighbors and others who expressed an interest in God’s Word.

Commenting on these two exhibits, Brother Stephen Hardy, a member of the Britain Branch Committee, stated: “As we look back at both the rich history of Bible translation and our precious heritage in Britain and Ireland, we are inspired to move ahead, confident of Jehovah’s backing and approval. We welcome all who are able to tour these exhibits.”—Deuteronomy 32:7.