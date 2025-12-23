Over 1,000 Bible Studies Requested During Special Campaign in Birmingham, England

From October 6 to November 2, 2025, Jehovah’s Witnesses held a special preaching campaign in Birmingham, the second-largest city in England with 1.1 million residents. Nearly 1,700 brothers and sisters were invited from England and Wales to join 35 local congregations in the campaign. They focused on starting Bible studies while engaging in various forms of public witnessing and in the house-to-house ministry. This resulted in over 1,000 requests for Bible studies.

Two brothers sharing the good news with a shop owner

While sharing in the house-to-house ministry, two Witnesses met a man who spoke Punjabi. His eyes lit up when they showed him a video in his language. They then shared several verses from the Bible in Punjabi, highlighting the value of a Bible study. When the man expressed interest, they discussed lesson 01 in the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure. Eager to learn more, the man agreed to meet again, and they made arrangements for a local brother to continue the study.

On another occasion, two brothers met a man and showed him the video Why Study the Bible? After enjoying the video, he explained that he would like to draw close to God but felt his own religion was not helping him. The brothers warmly reassured the man that God invites all to draw close to Him. In addition to offering him a Bible study, they also invited him to the next congregation meeting. The man attended the meeting and listened attentively to the entire program. Afterward, he expressed how happy he was to be there and how much he appreciated the clear explanations from the Bible. He enjoyed the warm atmosphere so much that he stayed to associate and told the brothers and sisters as he left: “It was nice to meet you. See you next week.”

How happy we are to see Jehovah blessing our brothers and sisters as they continue to “do all things for the sake of the good news.”—1 Corinthians 9:23.