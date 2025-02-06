Ukraine Sentences Vitalii Kryushenko to Three Years in Prison for Conscientious Objection

On January 27, 2025, Brother Vitalii Kryushenko began serving a three-year prison sentence for his conscientious refusal to be drafted into the military. He is the first one of Jehovah’s Witnesses to be imprisoned for conscientious objection since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Notably, Article 35 of Ukraine’s Constitution guarantees alternative civilian service to individuals who object to performing military service based on their personal beliefs. However, despite this constitutional law, Vitalii was convicted and sentenced to prison. Furthermore, over 700 of our brothers in Ukraine are currently facing similar prosecution as conscientious objectors.

After receiving a military summons in April 2024, Vitalii’s personal convictions prompted him to respectfully request alternative civilian service. Nevertheless, in July 2024, he was convicted of evading military service and sentenced to prison. Vitalii immediately appealed the decision, which the Sumy Court of Appeals rejected.

Commenting on what is helping him to maintain a positive attitude despite these trials, Vitalii stated: “At Mark 13:9, Jesus warned that people would hand us over to local courts. These events and this war are tangible evidence that we are living in the last days. Not only has this experience taught me to have greater trust in Jehovah but it has also given me the privilege to further sanctify his name.”

Brothers and sisters gathered to support Vitalii and his wife during his criminal trial in July 2024

As we pray for Vitalii and all those facing criminal prosecution for their neutral stand, we are confident that our heavenly Father ‘hears their sighing’ and will guide and protect them.—Psalm 79:11.