Ukraine Sentences Three More Brothers for Conscientious Objection

Recently, authorities in Ukraine detained three more of our brothers for conscientiously refusing to perform military service. Ukraine’s Constitution guarantees its citizens the right to object to military service on the grounds of their personal convictions. Despite this, our brothers in that land continue to face arrest and imprisonment for respectfully refusing to take up arms.

Oleksandr Shnyra and his wife, Hanna

On May 28, 2025, the Starokostiantyniv District Court of the Khmelnytskiy Region sentenced 33-year-old Brother Oleksandr Shnyra to a three-year prison term for refusing to serve in the military. Notably, the court placed Oleksandr under house arrest while he appeals the decision. When asked what is helping him and his wife, Hanna, to endure, Oleksandr said: “The words at 1 Corinthians 15:58 encourage us to be ‘steadfast, immovable, always having plenty to do in the work of the Lord.’ Therefore, we are staying busy with spiritual things and doing all we can to help others in the congregation.”

Vitalii Popov and his wife, Olena

On June 3, 2025, 45-year-old Brother Vitalii Popov began serving a three-year prison sentence after being convicted as a conscientious objector by the Dzerzhynskyi District Court in the city of Kharkiv. Despite being separated from his wife, Olena, Vitalii is maintaining a positive attitude. He confidently remarked, “With the help of Jehovah’s spirit, I have peace in my heart.”

Hennadii Barabash and his wife, Dina

Brother Hennadii Barabash, a 48-year-old father of two young children, was forcibly transported to a military compound and enlisted into military service against his will. When he refused to carry out military orders, the authorities charged him with insubordination. On June 10, 2025, the Lychakivskyi District Court in the city of Lviv placed Hennadii in pretrial detention. He recently said: “My trust is in Jehovah. I am confident that he will not abandon me. Meditating on Jehovah’s promises and praying constantly helps me have greater courage and remain firm in my convictions.”

We continue to pray for our brothers in Ukraine as they courageously follow Jesus’ command to be “no part of the world.”—John 17:16.