Ukraine Releases One Brother, Imprisons Five More for Conscientious Objection

On October 27, 2025, the Supreme Court of Ukraine ruled to release Brother Vitalii Kryushenko from prison. Vitalii had been serving a three-year prison sentence for conscientious objection to military service since January 2025. In its ruling, a seven-judge panel refused to overturn Vitalii’s guilty verdict but did reduce his sentence to one year of probation. As a result, Vitalii was freed immediately and reunited with his wife, Olha. Following his release, Vitalii remarked: “Throughout this experience, Olha and I saw Jehovah’s hand. I am completely confident that Jehovah will act and glorify his name.”

Brother Andrii Kliuka is serving a five-year prison sentence

Meanwhile, five more brothers in various regions of Ukraine have been imprisoned for conscientiously refusing military service. On July 16, 2025, the Kamianets-Podilskyi District Court convicted 40-year-old Brother Andrii Kliuka and sentenced him to five years in prison. This is the harshest sentence imposed on one of our brothers since the current war in Ukraine began. The court also ruled that Andrii must remain in custody while he appeals the decision.

Additionally, during September and October 2025, courts placed Brothers Yurii Hordynskyi, Mykola Ivanskyi, Vitalii Nedzelenko, and Oleksii Rudov in pretrial detention for a minimum of two months each. In some cases, these brothers were forcibly and unexpectedly detained by law enforcement officers. All four were detained for refusing military service based on their personal convictions.

Left to right: Brothers Yurii Hordynskyi, Mykola Ivanskyi, Vitalii Nedzelenko, and Oleksii Rudov are all in custody and awaiting trial for conscientiously objecting to military service

We are happy that Brother Vitalii Kryushenko and his family have been reunited. At the same time, as more of our brothers in Ukraine face tests of integrity, we remain confident that Jehovah will keep on supplying them with the strength needed to endure.—1 Corinthians 10:13.