Ukraine Imprisons Four More Witnesses as Conscientious Objectors

During late 2025 and early 2026, authorities in Ukraine imprisoned four more of our brothers for their conscientious refusal to perform military service. These actions continue despite the country’s Constitution guaranteeing the right to carry out alternative civilian service (ACS).

On December 18, 2025, Brother Oleksandr Shnyra began serving a three-year prison term for refusing military service. This follows his appeal of an earlier guilty verdict issued by the Starokostiantyniv District Court of the Khmelnytskiy Region.

About one month later, on January 22, 2026, Brother Viktor Marko also began serving a three-year prison sentence. The Chortkiv District Court had previously acquitted him in June 2025. However, the prosecutor appealed the court’s decision, resulting in a retrial and Viktor’s subsequent conviction. Viktor, who cares for his elderly parents and grandmother, recently remarked: “Throughout these trials, Jehovah has always provided me with inner peace and the power beyond what is normal. I feel even closer to him now.”

Then, on January 28, 2026, Brother Vasyl Kononchuk was sentenced to three years in prison. Although his sentence was not scheduled to begin immediately, officials took him into custody directly from the courtroom. Vasyl shared: “My present situation is strengthening my faith. I see these circumstances as an opportunity to give a good witness before the court.”

On February 9, 2026, officials extended the pretrial detention of Brother Ihor Melnychenko. Although Ihor applied to perform ACS, military conscription officers instead enrolled him as a soldier and accused him of refusing military orders. He now awaits trial and faces a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison.

We are pleased to report that Brother Mykhailo Liubchenko, who was taken into custody in November 2025, was recently released on bail pending his trial.

As a worldwide brotherhood, we pray that Jehovah will continue to be a source of stability for these faithful brothers and their families, providing them with the wisdom and knowledge needed to endure.—Isaiah 33:6.