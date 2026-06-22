Ukraine Imprisons Five More Witnesses for Conscientious Objection to Military Service

Authorities in Ukraine recently detained five more of our brothers for respectfully refusing to perform military service. Currently, 34 of Jehovah’s Witnesses are imprisoned as conscientious objectors in that land.

In late January 2026, a court in the Vinnytsia Region convicted Brother Dmytro Kozhemiakin, 37, and sentenced him to one year of probation. Four months later, in April, an appeal court overturned that decision and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment. On May 26, Dmytro began serving his sentence. He says that the prayers of his brothers and sisters, along with “the peace of God that surpasses all understanding,” are helping to sustain him.—Philippians 4:7.

On May 28, a court in the Lviv Region ordered that Brother Liubomyr Tomchuk, 47, be detained. During the hearing, the judge offered to release Liubomyr on bail under the condition that he live inside a military facility. However, Liubomyr’s personal convictions would not permit him to accept such an arrangement, and he remains in custody. He said: “I am claustrophobic, so being held in a pretrial detention center was challenging. But I was placed in a cell with another brother, which I saw as a blessing from Jehovah. Experiences like that strengthen my trust in Jehovah, and that trust is helping me to remain steadfast.”

Then, on June 3, a court in the Zakarpattia Region ordered that two brothers—Mykhailo Hoshii, 49, and Bohdan Turushev, 30—be taken into custody. The judge denied bail for both men.

Less than a week later, on June 8, authorities transferred Brother Serhii Bashkirov, 58, to a prison facility in the Vinnytsia Region. In January, a district court had sentenced Serhii to two years of probation for conscientiously refusing military service. The government appealed that decision, and in April, a higher court stiffened Serhii’s sentence to three years in prison. Prior to his imprisonment, Serhii commented on what helps him to endure: “I pray to Jehovah and ask for his help to make the right decisions. He answers by providing clear direction through his Word and organization. Our dear brothers and sisters constantly show loving concern for my family and me. All these things help me to feel calm and to know that I have Jehovah’s approval.”

As our brothers in Ukraine continue to face tests of their integrity, we pray that Jehovah will “watch over them” as they remain determined to be “no part of the world.”—John 17:15, 16.